Inauguration is usually a good day for the Monocle, the staid and stately restaurant that sits just a block from the Senate office buildings. Even this year, amid the pandemic, the private event spaces were getting booked at 25 percent capacity for socially distanced luncheons.

“Then Jan. 6 came around,” said owner John Valanos.

The fencing came a day later, a day late. Workers barricaded the congressional office complex, along with the Monocle, behind razor-topped, chain-linked walls. Ten weeks later, it’s still keeping Valanos’ customers at bay as much as any would-be insurrectionists.

“It’s pretty intense,” Valanos said. “It’s kind of difficult to ask our customers to climb the barbed wire.”

When you tack on the three-week indoor dining ban that D.C. started in December, the restaurant has been shuttered for nearly three months now. While restaurants across the nation have suffered from the coronavirus, the Monocle is the only one that’s been forced to close because of the extra security that’s turned Congress into a fortress.