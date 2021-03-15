Capitol Police to begin moving back fence surrounding complex

Congress is not facing the sort of threats that warrant the security fencing that has encompassed the Capitol complex since pro-Trump insurrectionists breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Capitol Police, which will lead to imminent changes, but not complete removal, of the barrier.

Capitol Police told acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing,” according to a memo sent Monday to members of Congress and staff. Therefore, the Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol will start making changes to the fencing structure this week.

Plans are to move the inner fence closer to the Capitol, remove the razor wire on that fence and permit more access through roads and sidewalks. There are also plans to remove the outer perimeter fencing and open Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue for traffic toward the end of the week of March 22.

In some areas, the fence has already receded to allow for more traffic flow, including by Louisiana Avenue NW, Washington Avenue SW and on Third Street between Independence Avenue SW and Constitution Avenue NW.

In his memo, Blodgett did not give a timetable for how long the last vestige of fence would be around.