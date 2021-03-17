Mayorkas stands against policies to deter migration at hearing

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday defended the right to claim asylum and sharply rebuked “deterrence” policies the previous administration used to discourage migration to the southwest border, while insisting the U.S. border remains "closed."

In particular, Mayorkas took aim at the Trump administration’s use of its zero-tolerance policy to separate migrant families at the border.

“Sometimes the tools of deterrence defy values and principles for which we all stand. And one of those tools of deterrence that the Trump administration employed was deplorable and absolutely unacceptable,” he told members of the House Homeland Security Committee.

In his testimony, his first as secretary, Mayorkas often found himself fielding criticism from congressional Republicans on his response to increased border crossings and White House messaging to migrants considering the journey to the United States.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Mayorkas he believes “deterrence does work.” He also took issue with previous remarks made by Mayorkas that the U.S. is not telling migrants “don’t come,” but rather, “don’t come now.”