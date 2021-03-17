Long ignored, water systems are getting attention on Hill

For years, lawmakers bemoaned crumbling roads and bridges while wastewater and drinking water infrastructure crumbled largely outside the spotlight.

Faced with outdated infrastructure and mounting federal requirements, water utilities struggled, often forced to pass the costs on to ratepayers ill-equipped to pay rapidly growing bills. And while the federal government offered aid to low-income Americans for heating assistance and food, there was no such federal aid for water bills, though utilities were reluctant to turn off the spigot.

The federal message to those facing water shutoffs was loud and clear: You’re on your own.

But the 2016 water crisis in Flint, Mich., and the COVID-19 pandemic changed the equation. Now, water utilities are bullish after a series of legislative wins have helped them meet increasingly crucial needs.

“You notice when the electricity goes off, and you notice if the water doesn't work,” said David Denard, director of environmental services for Jefferson County, Alabama. “But you don't necessarily notice when you have issues with your sewer systems, because it's all buried. It’s not like a road, where you have potholes to drive across or dodge. … We feel like we’re doing our job when people don’t notice us. And there’s a good and a bad part to that.”