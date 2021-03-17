The House on Wednesday passed a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police and the District’s Metropolitan Police Department for protecting the Capitol and members of Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Before any medals can be awarded, the House version of the measure, passed 413-12, will need to be reconciled with a Senate-passed bill that would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led rioters away from the Senate chamber.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow on an individual or institution. Congress first commissioned the medals during the American Revolution to honor citizens who participated in the war, according to the House historian. Later, Congress broadened the scope of the award and started giving medals to a variety of individuals whom lawmakers considered worthy of recognition, including actors, authors, musicians, astronauts, scientists, doctors, athletes, humanitarians and public servants.

House and Senate rules require Congressional Gold Medal bills to have at least two-thirds of the respective chamber co-sponsoring the measure before it can be considered.

Sponsored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the bill had 333 co-sponsors heading into the vote. The measure would commission three gold medals: one each for the Capitol Police and the District’s Metropolitan Police Department to display at their respective headquarters, and one for the Smithsonian Institution to display with a plaque that lists the other law enforcement agencies that aided in protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6.