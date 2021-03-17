GOP senators say their party’s vaccine hesitancy will go away

Republican senators are downplaying their party’s COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy problem. Almost half of Republican men and a third of Republican women say they won’t get vaccinated from COVID-19, according to recent polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour and Marist.

See the video as reporter Ariel Cohen breaks down Republican lawmakers’ responses to vaccine hesitancy within their party.

