How the pandemic changed health care, one year later

The World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. More than 500,000 American deaths and trillions of taxpayer dollars later, the virus has reshaped the health care landscape for years to come.

That system’s shortcomings became painfully obvious as the virus spread, exposing glaring gaps in care for rural and low-income communities, as well as people of color. The lack of domestic manufacturing capacity for critical supplies like protective equipment forced nurses to reuse masks and dress in garbage bags. Patient care unrelated to COVD-19 suffered.

Mental health crises and substance abuse skyrocketed. Patients skipped preventive appointments, making diseases they contracted during the pandemic harder to treat.

Slim silver linings emerged in the form of increased access to telehealth and better payment systems. And there are lessons learned that should help combat future epidemics.

Deferred care

Health care spending fell sharply in March and April of last year before rebounding closer to regular levels. All those missed appointments could mean higher spending in the future if long-term outcomes worsen, said Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.