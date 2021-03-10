Senate confirms Regan as EPA administrator

The Senate voted 66-34 Wednesday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee for EPA administrator.

As secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Michael Regan established a reputation as a pragmatic, bipartisan problem solver.

That background helped garner significant Republican support for his nomination despite GOP skepticism about Biden’s overall plans for tackling climate change and moving the country away from fossil fuels.

Democrats touted Regan’s qualifications even as they suggested he has his work cut out for him after four years of Trump administration rollbacks of environmental protections and harm to agency morale.

“In addition to addressing the serious environmental issues that are affecting Americans, the next EPA administrator will also need to rebuild an agency suffering from organizational drift and low morale after being repeatedly damaged in recent years by flawed leadership,” said Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.