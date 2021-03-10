Pandemic year pushed Census to rely on records for count

The coronavirus pandemic caused massive disruptions to the decennial census, which the Census Bureau is still trying to clean up, but it also laid the groundwork for massive changes to the way the federal government looks at data.

In mid-March last year, the Census Bureau delayed, then suspended, efforts to count people in person, as well as a personal outreach campaign years in the making. Existing plans got thrown out the window, said acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin.

“The timing of the pandemic was about as inconvenient as you could think of for a Census Day of April 1,” he said.

The agency also had to contend with the fact that the people most affected by the pandemic, communities of color and low-wage front-line workers, were the least likely to respond on their own.

Delays from the pandemic, as well as a record hurricane and wildfire season and various Trump administration decisions, pushed the census process back further than at any time in modern history. Census officials now expect to deliver congressional apportionment figures in April and detailed redistricting data in September.