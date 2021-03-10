Cyberattacks increased as schools closed during pandemic, report finds

Elementary and secondary school networks contended with a record number of cybersecurity incidents in 2020 as the pandemic forced millions of children into online learning faster than officials could mitigate a growing landscape of threats, a new report has found.

The 408 publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents, which ranged from ransomware attacks and data breaches to online classroom invasions and website defacements, represent an 18 percent increase from 2019, according to a report jointly released on Wednesday by the K12 Security Information Exchange and the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center.

The number of incidents, equating to a rate of more than two incidents per school day, affected 377 educational organizations in 40 states, the report found.

Thirty-six percent of incidents targeting school networks were data breaches or leaks, the report found, with another 12 percent being ransomware attacks, in which hackers threaten to leak student data to the internet unless they are paid for its safe return. The remaining incidents were Denial of Service, phishing and malware attacks, or invasions of online classrooms.

"2020 offered a profound stress test of the resiliency and security of the K-12 educational technology ecosystem," the report said. "The evidence suggests that in rapidly shifting to remote learning school districts not only exposed themselves to greater cybersecurity risks but were also less able to mitigate the impact of the cyber incidents they experienced."