Of all the everyday priorities that changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, few became more crucial than the need to stay connected — to the internet, to teachers and to doctors.

Efforts to expand broadband internet access, and especially systems that could connect individuals to their health care providers, have long benefited from bipartisan support, even if Republicans and Democrats disagree over exactly how to best achieve those expansions. Broadband and telehealth were often discussed but rarely prioritized, the rare instance in which both parties agree on something, only to have it overshadowed by unrelated disagreements.

Not so once the pandemic hit. Suddenly, expanding broadband and telehealth became key priorities for both parties as connectivity became what Jamie Susskind, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at the Consumer Technology Association, calls “universal primary issues of importance.”

“With the shift to working at home and kids learning at home, a brighter light was shone on some of the issues that already existed,” Susskind told CQ Roll Call.

Only 11 percent of U.S. consumers used telehealth services in 2019, according to an analysis by the consulting firm McKinsey. Only months into the pandemic, however, the figure rose to 46 percent, with more than three-quarters of Americans expressing interest in using telehealth services going forward. McKinsey estimated that $250 billion in health care costs could be virtualized.