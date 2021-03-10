Congress weighs propping up a transforming transport system

The COVID-19 pandemic upended virtually every aspect of the transportation industry. Now, one year later, lawmakers tasked with crafting infrastructure policy have to figure out which of those changes will be permanent.

“It’s hard to tell if it’s going to be an old normal or a new normal,” said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “We just need to move forward.”

Even before the pandemic, transportation faced turbulence as autonomous vehicles, drones and electric and hybrid vehicles were fundamentally changing the way people move.

Then came COVID-19. Airlines and Amtrak each reported a 95 percent decrease in ridership. Travel on roads and streets dropped 13.2 percent, or 430.2 billion vehicle miles, from 2019 to 2020 after six years of steady growth in miles traveled.

The cruise industry shut down altogether, with the CDC issuing no-sail orders. And private bus and motor coach companies saw their business all but disappear.