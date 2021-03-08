House action on the revised $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package may slip a day as the chamber waits on the Senate to send its amended version of the budget reconciliation measure back.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Monday that the House vote on the Senate-amended bill could still occur Tuesday as originally planned if the Senate finalizes the text in time, but that it would be "Wednesday morning at the latest."

"It depends on when we get the papers from the Senate," the California Democrat said, adding that it was taking time to make sure the "precise" wording of the text was incorporated. "It could be Wednesday morning, hopefully tomorrow."

[Variety of last-minute changes made to Senate aid package]

Pelosi was more specific than House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, who told reporters Monday that his scheduling of the vote will depend on how soon the Senate sends the bill over.