Gig workers would pay higher taxes under coronavirus aid bill

A last-minute insert by Democrats looking to offset the cost of their coronavirus aid package would send tax collectors into the gig economy, eventually costing Uber and DoorDash drivers, Airbnb hosts and others about $1 billion annually.

Under current law, such online platforms only have to report to the IRS when they pay individuals at least 200 times a year, for a minimum $20,000. The change inserted into a managers' amendment just before House floor debate on the $1.9 trillion measure would cut that threshold to $600, regardless of how many transactions, generating an estimated $8.4 billion in extra tax revenue through fiscal 2031.

For decades, brick-and-mortar businesses have had to send tax reporting forms based on payments to vendors greater than $600. But the rise of eBay Inc. as a major player in the online market for connecting buyers and sellers of various wares highlighted a problem for the IRS: tracking how much money thousands of individual online merchants were making.

So in 2008 when lawmakers needed an offset for housing market tax incentives they established an income-reporting regime for "third-party settlement organizations" to try to capture some of that underreported tax liability. But they set the threshold high enough to keep the paperwork burden manageable and not discourage online commerce.