Senate votes to take up coronavirus relief package

An evenly divided Senate agreed to take up a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package Thursday, triggering days of partisan debate that was likely to stretch into the weekend.

The chamber voted 51-50 to proceed to the measure, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break the tie. That vote allows the Senate to take up the House bill, which that chamber passed early Saturday morning on a narrow 219-212 vote.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer introduced a substitute amendment to the House bill incorporating myriad changes sought by Democratic senators. Those include narrowing the reach of tax rebate checks away from upper-income households and placing additional restrictions on some $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.

Republicans have promised a slew of amendments to a bill they appeared to uniformly oppose. They have attacked the measure as excessively costly for an economy on the mend and insufficiently targeted to those most in need of help. They have also complained about provisions they said have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a financial rescue for failing union pension plans.

But the “vote-a-rama” on amendments won’t begin until sometime Friday at the earliest. Under the rules of budget reconciliation, the process used to avoid a Republican filibuster, there must be 20 hours allotted to general debate, unless senators agree to give up some of that time.