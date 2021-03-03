Draft Senate aid plan would cut direct funds to cities, counties

A new version of Senate Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would put new restrictions on some $350 billion in aid to states and localities while diverting $10 billion of the money for cities and counties to "critical capital projects" like broadband access.

The revised 633-page text, obtained by CQ Roll Call, makes a variety of other adjustments from a version circulating over the weekend and the House-passed $1.9 trillion bill. One of the biggest changes, announced earlier Wednesday, would lower the income threshold at which direct payments cut off completely, from $100,000 to $80,000 for individuals and from $200,000 to $160,000 for joint filers.

Other changes include carving out $2.75 billion from overall funding for K-12 education and directing it to private schools that serve a "significant percentage" of low-income students.

And graduates who obtain student loan forgiveness during the next five years — whether due to emergency orders during the pandemic or through regular "income-based repayment" options — wouldn't have to pay taxes on that loan forgiveness, which ordinarily is treated as taxable income.

On the health care front, the latest version would set aside $8.5 billion for rural health care providers, apparently offset by extending by one year customs user fees that were set to expire in 2029 — an oft-used budgetary gimmick to keep costs down on paper.