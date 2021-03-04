Republicans have nothing to fear — but everything

Even if you don’t like or have never seen the 1992 film, or if you judge Jack Nicholson’s acting technique as, shall we say, a bit much, you can probably recite his signature outburst from “A Few Good Men,” with appropriate volume: “You can’t handle the truth!”

Why are so many in the GOP still insisting that the presidential election was rigged and that Donald Trump, the main attraction at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, is the “real” president? Why would a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — to avoid a repeat by the same forces who believed an election fraud lie — be a bad idea? Why all the squawking and attempts in some states to censor a social studies curriculum that presents a nuanced and complete history of a United States that has not always acknowledged the accomplishments and sacrifice of all its citizens?

Say it louder, Jack. I don’t think the Republicans present and represented at CPAC can hear you.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to reassure a justifiably fearful country, in the midst of a crushing Depression, by being honest and positive about “our common problems.”

“Let me assert my firm belief,” he said, “that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror, which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”