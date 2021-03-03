The Biden administration is young, but is facing its first pushback from fellow Democrats on foreign policy — and that is over how much to punish Saudi Arabia and its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the murder of U.S. resident and prominent Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

The disclosure last week by the Biden administration of a U.S. intelligence community finding that the prince "approved an operation … to capture or kill" Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in 2018 was applauded by Democrats. But some said they would push for harsher consequences for the crown prince.

In releasing the declassified assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the administration was complying with a recent law passed by Congress, one that the Trump administration had refused to comply with.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., welcomed the disclosure but said more action was necessary. “As the crown prince continues to demonstrate no remorse for his actions and to shield senior Saudi officials from accountability for their role in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, the Biden administration will need to follow this attribution of responsibility with serious repercussions against all of the responsible parties it has identified.”

The Treasury Department announced on Friday it was applying Global Magnitsky sanctions against Saudi Arabia’s former deputy head of intelligence, who is accused of masterminding the assassination, and the crown prince’s elite personal protective detail, the Rapid Intervention Force, which carried out the murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. Magnitsky measures allow the Treasury to sanction foreign officials implicated in human rights abuses against journalists and dissidents.