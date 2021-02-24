CIA nominee pledges to de-politicize intelligence briefings

Smooth sailing is expected in the Senate confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the CIA after a Wednesday hearing in which William Burns, a well-respected longtime senior diplomat, pledged he would present non-politicized intelligence findings to the president, protect the safety and health of agency personnel, counter China’s influence, and fight cyber espionage operations.

Burns, who retired in 2014 from the State Department with the highest rank possible of career ambassador, equivalent to a four-star general, told the Senate Intelligence Committee that responding to an “adversarial, predatory Chinese leadership poses our biggest geopolitical test.”

To support Biden’s goal of “out-competing” China, the CIA should devote more resources to growing and improving the capabilities of its China specialists, including their language skills, said Burns, who has held the State Department’s No. 2 and No. 3 positions of deputy secretary and undersecretary of State for political affairs, respectively.

If confirmed as CIA director, it will be Burns’ first intelligence position. But his backers say his years of experience as a senior diplomat, including periods spent as ambassador to Russia and Jordan — countries where U.S. embassies housed critical intelligence collection operations — have given him a deep understanding of the role that good and timely intelligence plays in guiding foreign policy-decisions.

“The CIA agents you had worked with over the years were incredibly confident that as a consumer of this information, you’d bring a lot to this job,” observed Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.