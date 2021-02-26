White House budget not expected until April, Yarmuth says

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said Friday that President Joe Biden is not expected to submit his fiscal 2022 budget request to Congress until "mid-to-late April."

The president is required by statute to submit a budget request to Congress by the first Monday in February, but there is no penalty for missing the deadline. A delay is common when a new president takes office, but Biden's first budget could come later than any of his recent predecessors.

The delay in Biden's budget request will prevent Democrats from getting formally started on their next budget reconciliation bill. They hope to pass the reconciliation bill they're using for $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief before unemployment benefits expire March 14.

It could be more than a month after that before the House Budget Committee gets started on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution that will be needed to provide reconciliation instructions for a second economic package.