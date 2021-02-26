Video

‘They may have disagreed on some details’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Week of Feb. 22, 2021

Loading the player...
By Thomas McKinless
Posted February 26, 2021 at 5:08pm

Sen. Mitt Romney informed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema she broke the internet after she was spotted presiding over the Senate floor in a unique T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Sen. Brian Schatz couldn’t wait to hear the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling on minimum wage, House Republican leadership conflicted on a few details and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer closed votes with a bang.

