Why pro-drilling Don Young came to back Haaland for Interior

Don Young’s life blends with the lives of Indigenous Americans.

He taught a fifth grade class of Alaska Native children, in the remote town of Fort Yukon, before his election to represent the state in the House in 1973, a post he has held since. The Republican congressman’s late wife Lu was a Gwich’in Athabascan from Fort Yukon who died in 2009. And Young, the gray-bearded former tugboat pilot known for incendiary remarks, aggressive outbursts and a decadeslong idiosyncratic streak, has been a steady voice highlighting the brutal conditions of life in remote Alaska, the state with the highest percentage of Native citizens, during the pandemic.

So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Young, who often goes his own way in Congress, endorsed a liberal Democrat, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, to become the first Native American to lead the Interior Department and introduced her at her confirmation hearing Tuesday.

“I have a theory, because I’m a mariner, that the captain of the ship has a right to choose who he has as his crew,” Young said Tuesday of the president’s power of appointment.

“You’ll find out that she will listen to you,” he said of his experience with Haaland. “But it’s my job to try to convince her that she is not all right, and her job is to convince me I’m not right.”