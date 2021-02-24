Interior pick Deb Haaland wins key Manchin endorsement as GOP grouses

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., won the crucial backing of Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., on Wednesday for her nomination as Interior secretary.

Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that's responsible for vetting her nomination, praised Haaland’s commitment to bipartisanship.

“She reiterated the position of the Biden Administration that our country will continue to use fossil fuels for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future, through innovation not elimination,” Manchin said in a statement. “Further, she made clear her commitment to working to extend the critical Abandoned Mine Land fees set to expire this year that impact countless states. For all these reasons, I believe Deb Haaland will be a Secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her.”

Manchin’s support comes as some Senate Republicans hardened their opposition Wednesday following a second and final round of questioning by the committee. The two days featured hours of sometimes pointed discussion that reflected the broader national debate about the direction of U.S. energy policy.

Another key vote is Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who is up for re-election next year.