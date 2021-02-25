Lawmakers begin to develop legislative response to Capitol attack

A comprehensive response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could take months, if not years, to materialize after thorough investigations, but lawmakers have started offering legislative proposals that could be taken up relatively quickly.

The Democrat-led Congress is likely done with punitive measures for the foreseeable future after the House impeached and the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection. Investigations may yield additional punishments for Trump or members of Congress alleged to have been involved, but Democrats plan to spend upcoming floor time on legislation that they hope will attract bipartisan support.

The proposal drawing the most attention is one to establish a commission to look into the insurrection, modeled after a bipartisan group that Congress appointed to investigate the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Congressional leaders are negotiating the details while also working with appropriators on security needs to be addressed in a supplemental funding bill.

Other seemingly commonsense proposals that members are pushing, like requiring Capitol Police officers to wear body cameras and amending government security clearance forms to require applicants to disclose whether they participated in the insurrection or have connections to groups that led it, could be folded into those measures or could move alongside them.

Other legislative efforts are more reflective, like a proposal to establish Jan. 6 as a national day of remembrance.