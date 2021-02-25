Granholm confirmed for Energy with 14 GOP votes

The Senate confirmed Jennifer Granholm, a former two-term governor of Michigan who has framed climate change as a “massive opportunity” to create jobs domestically, to be secretary of Energy by a 64-35 vote.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., the chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee that advanced her nomination on Feb. 3, spoke on the floor before the vote Thursday, calling Granholm an “honest broker” and good listener while touting her record as Michigan’s governor.

“She created new jobs, leaving no worker behind,” said Manchin, whose state has lost thousands of coal mining jobs as the fossil fuel’s threat to the planet’s climate became established over recent decades and cheaper natural gas increased its share of the electricity generation market.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., touted Granholm’s tenure as governor during the financial crash of 2008, which coincided with the economic gut punch of Detroit automakers GM, Ford and Chrysler teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Granholm was Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

“She led our state through an economic crisis. She knows how to deal with multifaceted challenges,” said Peters, adding that the economic recovery this time must address emissions too. “We must do so in a sustainable, forward-thinking way that addresses climate change,” Peters said of the White House’s plan for the economy.