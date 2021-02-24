Mental health concerns overshadowed by Capitol Police Board questions

The opaque inner workings of the Capitol Police Board and what steps were taken on and before Jan. 6 overtook the intended focus of a Wednesday House hearing that was supposed to examine the mental health of congressional employees and the status of damage and preservation following the attack on the Capitol.

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton told lawmakers Wednesday that he was excluded from discussions about requests for more security support and that Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund did not request an emergency declaration from the full Capitol Police Board. Sund resigned on Jan. 16.

Blanton is one of the three voting members of the four-person Capitol Police Board and faced a barrage of questions from lawmakers on the Legislative Branch Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee about what he knew and when the group met in the lead-up to Jan. 6.

“In order to, to have gotten an emergency declaration, there would have to be a board vote. So there was not an official ask at that time,” said Blanton.

He said that the lack of request or vote for an emergency declaration was not a tie-up due to procedure or even all needing to be in the same room.