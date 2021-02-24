Democrats start gauging support for immigration overhaul

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn started surveying chamber Democrats on Wednesday to discern support for the recent White House-backed comprehensive immigration bill that would create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Clyburn, D-S.C., told CQ Roll Call that he hopes to hear back from lawmakers “as quickly as possible” on the immigration bill unveiled by congressional Democrats last week.

At a press conference Wednesday, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said that the caucus is beginning to “educate our colleagues and to talk with them about the importance of this piece of legislation.”

He told CQ Roll Call following the press conference that Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., and Rep. Linda T. Sanchez, D-Calif., the lead bill sponsor, will make presentations to other groups this week and next.

“So we'll have a better gauge at that point,” Aguilar said.