Biden rescinds Trump-era green card ban, following outcry

President Joe Biden on Wednesday rescinded his predecessor’s proclamation barring certain foreign citizens from moving to the U.S. on new green cards, following weeks of outcry from immigrant advocates.

Former President Donald Trump handed down the proclamation in April in a stated effort to free up jobs for American citizens while unemployment rates skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics, however, pointed out that the ban primarily targeted relatives of legal permanent residents and older parents of Americans while carving out exemptions for U.S. citizens’ spouses, health care workers and investors.

[Despite travel ban repeal, Trump orders still keep immigrants out]

Biden said in his Wednesday night order revoking the ban that it “does not advance the interests of the United States.”