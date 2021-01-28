Despite travel ban repeal, Trump orders still keep immigrants out

President Joe Biden is expected to issue more executive orders next week to chip away at the prior administration's immigration agenda, this time with an eye toward undoing his predecessor's asylum restrictions and wealth test for immigrants.

Last week, he kicked off his presidency by signing a series immigration orders, including one repealing former President Donald Trump's travel ban against Muslim-majority nations. But some immigration advocates are calling on Biden to now rescind two more Trump proclamations that have kept would-be immigrants abroad — and families separated.

"You can't rip off a Band-Aid halfway. You've got to rip the entire Band-Aid off," said Jesse Bless, director of federal litigation at the American Immigration Lawyers Association and a former Justice Department official who now represents immigrants affected by those bans.

The two lesser known proclamations, handed down by Trump last year, bar certain foreigners from moving to the U.S. on new green cards and work visas, with the purported aim to free up jobs for Americans who found themselves unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

