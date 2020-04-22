Trump issues narrow order suspending immigration amid pandemic

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday that bars the entry of certain immigrants hoping to move to the United States on a permanent basis.

He told reporters the two-month suspension would “ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens.”

Trump teased the latest ban in a late-night tweet Monday, saying that it would “suspend immigration,” but providing few details of what the order might entail and whom exactly it may affect. The actual order turned out much narrower, applying only to certain categories of people hoping to move to the United States to join families or take up job offers. However, it may still affect tens of thousands of people.

The order suspends, for at least 60 days, the entry of people who are currently abroad and do not already have an immigrant visa or another type of travel authorization to move permanently to the United States. It does not apply to people who are already in the United States or who are transitioning their immigration status to that of a permanent resident.

Even among immigrant applicants abroad, the order carves out several key exemptions. It does not apply to people who already have green cards or to spouses and children of U.S. citizens. Parents of U.S. citizens, however, are not mentioned in the list of exemptions.