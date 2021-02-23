Health care bore brunt of cyberattacks in 2020, study says

The global health care and pharmaceutical industries bore the brunt of cyberattacks in 2020 as nation-state hackers and criminals targeted companies looking for information on COVID-19 as well as vaccine development, cybersecurity research firm CrowdStrike said in a report made public Monday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage around the world with new variants appearing on multiple continents, forcing widespread closures despite the availability of vaccines, the health care industry is likely to remain in the crosshairs of hackers, the 2021 Global Threat Report from CrowdStrike said.

Compared with 2019, CrowdStrike’s experts tracking cyberattacks across the globe saw a 214 percent increase in cyberattacks and attempts to break into computer networks during the past year, Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence, said in an interview.

“That's pretty unprecedented,” Meyers said. “I think one of the big drivers there was COVID.”