US charges North Korean hackers for $1.3 billion in cyber heists

The Justice Department on Wednesday unveiled charges against three North Korean hackers who are alleged to have tried to steal as much as $1.3 billion from banks, individuals and cryptocurrency organizations around the world during the past four years.

The three individuals — Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il and Park Jin Hyok — are part of North Korea’s military intelligence agency called the Reconnaissance General Bureau headquartered in Pyongyang, according to the indictment. The intelligence unit has also been identified by cybersecurity researchers as the Lazarus Group, or advanced persistent threat 38 — APT38 — the Justice Department said.

The same group of hackers also were behind the attack on Sony Pictures in November 2014 and U.S. movie theater chains after the entertainment company produced a movie called “The Interview,” which lampooned North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, the Justice Department said. The indictment listed 45 “overt acts” of cyberattacks, including spear phishing email assaults, attacks on bank ATMs, cryptocurrency heists, extortions and ransomware.

North Korea’s economy has for decades suffered from global economic sanctions imposed because of the country’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, and the country uses cyberattacks as a way to steal money from around the world to keep the regime going, John Demers, a U.S. assistant attorney general, said at a news conference.

Unlike China, Russia, and Iran, which use cyberattacks to further their foreign policy goals, or disrupt western democracies and steal technologies, North Korean hackers are “very focused on currency” theft, Demers said.