GOP senators propose $10 minimum wage, mandatory E-Verify

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton are proposing legislation that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $10 per hour and require all employers to use E-Verify, an electronic system to check employees’ work authorization.

The bill would increase the hourly minimum wage from the current $7.25 to $10 by 2025, after which it would adjust with inflation every two years. The increases would not take effect until after the COVID-19 emergency, and small businesses could have a longer phase-in period, according to a fact sheet released by the senators on Tuesday.

The boosted labor protections — which fall short of Democrats’ proposed minimum wage increase — would be paired with mandatory E-Verify in an effort to crack down on businesses that hire unauthorized immigrants and to protect low-wage American workers.

It would also raise penalties on employers who hire unauthorized immigrants.

“American workers today compete against millions of illegal immigrants for too few jobs with wages that are too low—that’s unfair,” Cotton, R-Ark., said in a statement Tuesday. “Ending the black market for illegal labor will open up jobs for Americans. Raising the minimum wage will allow Americans filling those jobs to better support their families. Our bill does both.”