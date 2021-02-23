Becerra touts health care record as GOP targets nomination

Loading the player...
Posted February 23, 2021 at 6:10pm
President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, appeared Tuesday for his first of two Senate confirmation hearings. He started with the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Watch CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire break down how Becerra presented his background, and where Republican senators may not see common ground.
