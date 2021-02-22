Romney won’t support Tanden for OMB director

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney announced Monday he'll oppose President Joe Biden's nominee for White House budget chief, narrowing Neera Tanden's already imperiled path to confirmation.

Romney joins Maine Republican Susan Collins, who announced her opposition to Tanden earlier Monday morning, and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, who came out against Tanden on Friday.

“Senator Romney has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and this is consistent with that position," Romney's press secretary, Arielle Mueller, said in a statement. "He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”

Most of the Senate Republican Conference was expected to vote against Tanden given her years of sharp criticism on Twitter and her more progressive policy stances.

But the loss of two Republicans who've broken with their party previously — and at least one Democratic lawmaker — could force Biden to pull her nomination unless some other GOP savior emerges. With the Senate tied 50-50, the White House needs at least one Republican to back Tanden after Manchin came out against her.