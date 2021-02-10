Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders scolded President Joe Biden's nominee for budget director, Neera Tanden, on Wednesday over past social media posts and corporate donations to the think tank she's run for several years.

Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, didn't give any firm indication of whether he'd support Tanden's confirmation, suggesting the White House has some work to do to get the votes needed in an evenly divided Senate.

At a Senate Budget Committee hearing Wednesday, Sanders didn’t hold back when discussing Tanden’s use of social media to challenge him and his allies throughout the years, calling her comments “vicious attacks made against progressives, people I have worked with and me personally.”

Sanders said his criticism of her past comments was “not a question of being hurt” because “we’re all big boys who get attacked all the time." But he expressed concern over whether Tanden would be able to work well with lawmakers on policy issues.

“It’s important that we make the attacks expressing our differences on policy. We don’t need to make personal attacks, no matter what view somebody may hold,” Sanders said.