Manchin opposes Biden’s pick for OMB director

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III said Friday he would oppose President Joe Biden’s choice for White House budget director, in a decision that could imperil Neera Tanden's confirmation in a 50-50 Senate.

The maverick senator, who sometimes strays from his party and is considered a pivotal swing vote, said he could not support Tanden for director of the Office of Management and Budget because of her history of making incendiary comments about Republican senators and Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

In a statement, Manchin cited past comments and tweets "personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle," including Sanders and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.”

Tanden, a former policy aide in the Clinton and Obama administrations, has thrown some sharp elbows as president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress. She issued tweets attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “Voldemort” and “Moscow Mitch” and referred to Maine Sen. Susan Collins as “the worst.”