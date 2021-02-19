Biden renews defense pledge to Europe but warns of democratic ‘inflection point’

In his first major address to European allies, President Joe Biden on Friday sought to reassure them of the U.S. commitment to mutual defense while also acknowledging the long-term challenges to democracies throughout Europe and America, which he said were facing “an inflection point.”

“I speak to you today as president of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “America is back. The Trans-Atlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward. We are looking forward together.”

The president reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the bedrock principle of mutual defense that undergirds the NATO alliance, which former President Donald Trump repeatedly called into question.

“We’ll keep faith with Article 5, it’s a guarantee. An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakeable vow,” Biden said.

He listed several ways in which his administration — less than a month old — has broken decisively with Trump’s “America First” foreign policies. They included lifting a cap imposed by the previous administration on the number of U.S. troops that can be based in Germany while halting Trump’s ordered withdrawal of forces from the country; extending the New START arms control treaty with Russia for the maximum allowable five years; and rejoining the Paris Climate agreement.