US will pay $200 million in overdue and current dues to WHO

By month’s end, the United States will pay off the arrears it owes to the World Health Organization as well as its current year obligations, the State Department announced Wednesday.

In remarks to the U.N. Security Council, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would provide more than $200 million “in assessed and current obligations to the WHO” as a “key step” toward complying with U.S. financial obligations as a member country.

In one of his first acts in office, President Joe Biden last month issued an executive order reversing former President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw the United States from the WHO in a pique over the global health body’s relations with China.

“It reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic, even as we work to reform it for the future,” Blinken said.

The United States is the largest funder of the WHO and its dues to the body in 2020 were assessed at 22 percent of the organization’s budget, or nearly $127 million. Typically, Washington also makes a large voluntary contribution to the health body over and above its mandatory contribution. U.S. annual voluntary contributions to the WHO averaged $254 million from fiscal 2012 through fiscal 2018, according to a 2020 Congressional Research Service report.