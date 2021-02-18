Under Biden, new immigration tone takes center stage

It started as a routine business meeting, the year’s first for the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, but it quickly devolved into a heated debate about terminology.

Subcommittee Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called for the words “legal and illegal” to be changed to “authorized and unauthorized” for private immigration bills, arguing that swapping the terms would be more legally precise. For instance, while it’s illegal to enter the U.S. without permission, someone who overstays a visa is unauthorized.

“It is important, I think, for our rules to reflect that someone can be inspected, admitted under a visa, and be unauthorized,” she said.

Lofgren’s proposal was met with swift backlash from committee Republicans. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, slammed the idea as “semantic BS and nonsense.”

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, quickly offered an amendment changing that provision back to “illegal,” which was ultimately defeated on party lines.