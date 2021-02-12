DHS to bring migrants sent to wait in Mexico back to US

The Biden administration said it will begin allowing asylum-seekers stuck waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era program into the United States, embarking on a difficult effort to locate and transport thousands of migrants during a global pandemic.

Beginning Feb. 19, the Department of Homeland Security will start to allow asylum-seekers who have been trapped for months or longer in dangerous northern Mexico border towns to proceed with their immigration cases from within the U.S., administration officials told reporters late Thursday.

Individuals will not be held in immigration detention facilities after they have been processed and brought to the U.S. Instead, they will be placed in “alternatives to detention programs” and allowed to proceed with their immigration cases from elsewhere in the country, the officials said.

"This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Roughly 25,000 migrants have active cases under the Trump administration’s "Remain in Mexico" policy, formally known Migrant Protection Protocols program. The policy requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico as their cases wind their way in U.S. immigration court. All MPP cases were suspended indefinitely last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands in limbo.