More House staff are seeking counseling, but they can’t get video sessions with OEA

Interest in mental health support has surged at the Capitol as Congress continues to deal with the fallout from January’s mob attack. Keeping up is now the challenge, officials acknowledged at a Thursday hearing.

“You all don’t have the ability to do video conferencing for your sessions for clinicians, is that true?” Rep. Jennifer Wexton asked.

It’s true, said the director of the House Office of Employee Assistance, Paul Tewksbury, though his office has been providing a “huge amount” of services over the phone.

Moving to video is a goal, but one that will require time and resources, he said.

“I just want assurances that it’s a priority,” said Wexton, a Democrat from Virginia. Her reasoning was brief: “Being able to look someone in the eye is really helpful.”