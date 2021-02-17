Trump’s energy plan was vacated and Obama’s is outdated. What’s next?

The Clean Power Plan is dead. Now what?

A month after a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., vacated the Trump administration’s primary regulation on electric power generation, a top air pollution official at EPA said the agency will not reactivate the Clean Power Plan, the Obama-era emissions rule for utilities that Trump's EPA tried to replace.

The acting administrator for EPA’s air office, Joseph Goffman, said in a memo Friday that reinstating the Obama-era plan — a pollution rule that set tougher standards than the agency did during the Trump administration — would “not make sense.”

That comment came on the heels of testimony from Michael Regan, President Joe Biden’s nominee for EPA administrator, who indicated during his confirmation hearing that he would chart a new course to regulate carbon emissions from electricity generation if confirmed.

The EPA has not issued a formal plan to knock down utility-sector pollution, but climate advocates, Biden administration allies and congressional testimony provide clues about what such a plan may and may not entail, and Democrats in Washington have a number of regulatory and legislative options to pursue their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.