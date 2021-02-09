As oceans rise, Democrats put all hands on deck for climate change

As the 117th Congress enters its second month and the Biden administration fills out its Cabinet, Democrats in the executive and legislative branches of the federal government are in agreement that climate change deserves swift attention and in alignment that legislation to support the transition from fossil to clean energy is a good place to begin.

Even Biden’s nominees for director of national intelligence, secretary of Agriculture, Treasury secretary and deputy Defense secretary, not traditionally posts with ecological focuses, described climate change as a critical issue.

If there was doubt the Senate under Democratic control would approach climate change as an all-hand-on-desk threat, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., aimed to lay it to rest on Feb. 3, calling the warming globe “the existential threat of our time.”

“We’re finally seeing a focus on the climate issue at the highest level of our politics,” Flannery Winchester, communications director for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan organization that prods Congress to tax carbon emissions, said in an interview. “I think that this year and this session of Congress are really crucial because it seems more likely than ever that major policy is going to move forward on climate.”

On his first day in office, Biden set the U.S. on track to rejoin the Paris climate agreement of 2015, directed federal agencies to review more than 100 environmental decisions and agency moves from the Trump administration, and revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.