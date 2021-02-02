Congressional mandates unfulfilled by Trump’s Interior Department

Julie Waterman was not pleased with what she called a “parting gift” from David Bernhardt, whose job as Interior secretary under Donald Trump was about to end.

The night before President Joe Biden was sworn in, Bernhardt announced the department had moved $150 million set aside for an urban parks program to a grant program for wetlands projects, wildlife habitat, flood mitigation and more.

“That was a surprise to us,” said Waterman, advocacy director for City Parks Alliance. “These are funds that Congress thought they were giving to an urban program for poor children.”

Instead of sending the money to the urban parks program, Interior started a new bidding process, placing money bound for urban areas at risk unless the Biden administration or Congress restores it. “It opens up a whole new battle,” Waterman said.

Bernhardt’s move in the final hours of the Trump administration was not an aberration but rather the last in a series of steps by an Interior Department that did not always hew to legislative details or congressional direction, according to advocates and others who follow the department’s spending and congressional interactions.