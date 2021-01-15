Interior watchdog to examine Jan. 6 Capitol riot, events before

The Interior Department's Office of Inspector General said Friday it would open an investigation into the department’s activities in the days preceding the violent attack on Congress and the Capitol as well as its response to that assault.

In a brief statement, the inspector general said it would “coordinate” its inquiry with parallel probes by three other federal departments. Inspectors general at the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are planning investigations as well.

The probe comes in the wake of a turbulent week for law enforcement agencies as they recover from the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, which led to the deaths of at least five people, and prepare for attacks around Inauguration Day in Washington and at state capitals by mobs supporting President Donald Trump's false claims about the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.

A sprawling agency that focuses on public lands, mining, offshore leasing, geology and indigenous issues, Interior also includes the National Park Service, which has law enforcement officers, and the U.S. Park Police.

The IG's office “plans to initiate a review designed to examine the Department of the Interior’s role and activities in preparing for and responding to the events on January 6, 2021, including the incidents at the U.S. Capitol,” it said in a news release. “The Department of the Interior OIG will coordinate its review with the independent reviews also being conducted by the Offices of Inspector General of the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice.”