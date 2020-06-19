Invisible to most Americans, Park Police now in the spotlight

More than two weeks after the U.S. Park Police and other federal law officers forcefully cleared Lafayette Square of protestors, allowing President Donald Trump to pose for pictures with a Bible in hand, the department is under scrutiny from Congress and the public over its tactics and independence.

Some Democratic senators and House members are demanding information from the agency. A provision from Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., in a broader police reform package would require federal police, including the Park Police, to wear body cameras.

“It was jarring,” Matt Lee-Ashley, a former deputy chief of staff at the Interior Department, the parent agency of the Park Police, said of the Lafayette Square clearing.

Lee-Ashley recalled how in 2012, the Park Police took hours to clear an encampment of Occupy DC activists from McPherson Square in downtown Washington.

By contrast, the June 1 charge was a jolt, he said. “It was this abrupt assault on peaceful protestors,” he said. “It struck me as out of character for the Park Police."