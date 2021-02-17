In our political rewards system, fundraising tops accountability. That has to change

Money has always played a major role in politics, and that’s not likely to change. But over the last decade, something significant has changed. The political class — consultants, donors, political committees and the media — have come to see money not as a resource but as an outcome.

The political reward system has created a model that works for consultants, the media and super PACs that dominate the political environment, but it is failing candidates, the donors who fund campaigns and those who value civil political discourse and democracy. And it’s dividing the country in the process.

Today, our system of campaign politics rewards anger (as I wrote about last week) and defines success by a model that produces money for campaign consultants, whether they win or lose. We can thank the combination of the McCain-Feingold law and the Citizens United decision for our current predicament.

Together, they minimized the role of the parties and candidate campaigns and made PACs and super PACs the dominant power in many campaigns for one simple reason: That’s where the money is. Many times, you won’t find top strategists or ad people working directly on major campaigns these days. They operate independently, legally restricted from any interaction with the candidates and campaigns they are supporting and often serving up background information for the media. But most importantly, they employ a circular model to attract donors by offering them a way to have a bigger impact on the election and its outcome.

A cautionary tale

Most stay under the radar, but once in a while, we get a glimpse of what goes on. The Lincoln Project is a case in point. Once media darlings, as self-defined Republicans against Donald Trump and later GOP senators, the Lincoln Project was even featured on “60 Minutes.”