Anger has been the drug of choice for our political system for too long

As the Senate takes up another Trump impeachment, anger has become the drug of choice in today’s overheated political environment. It’s infecting the country, dividing people and driving some into increasingly dangerous reactions to what they see, hear and read everyday on Facebook, cable news and YouTube. People are fed a steady diet of angry partisans spouting grievances, and if you don’t have a grievance, never fear, politicos and the media will create one for you.

But words have consequences.

I remember the day Steve Scalise was shot in 2017 on a baseball field where he and some of his Republican colleagues were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a tradition that started at a time when Republicans and Democrats on the Hill actually got along.

A clearly disturbed person stalked Scalise and other Republicans, intent on killing as many as possible on the hit list he had put together. He almost succeeded. Had Scalise’s security detail not been there to protect him, it likely would have been the deadliest political assassination in our history. Mercifully, it never came to that, but it was close, just as the outcome of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could have been far more catastrophic than it was.

The Scalise shooting sent shockwaves across Washington. Divisiveness stopped suddenly. Both parties came together. For a few weeks after, some felt that this time, it could be different. This could be a turning point in the deteriorating partisanship driving the anger across the country. A moment for the purveyors of hatred to step back before it was too late.