Rep. Lee wants to bring greater racial equity to foreign aid

The new chairwoman of the House Appropriations foreign aid subcommittee is well known for her longtime advocacy for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programs, women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and prescient and early opposition to expansive and indefinite military interventions after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Because of this track record, many progressive foreign policy groups have been eagerly anticipating Rep. Barbara Lee’s ascension to the top of the State-Foreign Operations subcommittee ever since the former subcommittee chairwoman, Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., announced in late 2019 that she would retire at the end of the 116th Congress.

The subcommittee is charged with allocating annual funding to the State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development and other smaller aid and global affairs entities. In the current fiscal year, Congress appropriated a total of $55.5 billion for diplomacy and foreign aid programs.

After four years of watching former President Donald Trump disrespect longtime foreign allies and praise dictators while constantly questioning the value of foreign aid, Lee, who is the first Black lawmaker to lead the subcommittee, said she is excited to "set the table" with the new Biden administration.

"I’m really excited as the first African-American woman to chair the subcommittee, I hope to really show the country how, once again, we can help make our country stronger in global affairs" by bringing "an added lens of equity, racial equity" to U.S. global engagement, she said.